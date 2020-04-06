Knicks Daily Roundup 4/6: Allan Houston and Scott Perry May Stay, Offseason Possibilities, and More

-While Leon Rose hasn't made any major front office moves yet, SNY's Ian Begley seems to think a few current members may stick around. Begley said that if he "was a betting man," both Scott Perry and Allan Houston would have a role with the Knicks next season.

Perry is an interesting situation. While there's been little improvement since he came to New York, it's conceivable to see Steve Mills pinned as the scapegoat for the franchise's failures. But it can also be argued Perry has overseen a disastrous few years and certainly bears some responsibility. New York's personnel decisions are opaque enough for either possibility.

Houston is different, as he's worked mainly with the Westchester Knicks, as well as helping a few players on the main roster. While Houston may not be in line for a massive role, it would make some sense to keep him around in some capacity.

-The Knicks will have several decisions to make in the offseason, as many players either have team options or non-guaranteed deals for 2020-2021. While it would make sense to clean the slate from last offseason, there are veterans that the Knicks should and will keep. Our own Alex Wolfe wrote about two of those players in Wayne Ellington and Maurice Harkless. See if he thinks New York should hang onto these journeymen wings or send them packing.

-As the Knicks continue their search for their point guard of the future, our own Brendon Kleen wrote about Arizona's Nico Mannion and whether he could fill that role. Mannion was being talked about as a lottery pick before his freshman season due to his incredible passing and ability to run an offense. He then dropped down draft boards as his time as a Wildcat exposed his inability to get to the rim and finish around length, something that could hamper him in the NBA. Mannion has his flaws, but if he drops to pick #27, New York could consider him and hope his feel for the game helps him stick in the league.

-As Marc Berman of The New York Post wraps up his series reviewing every Knicks' player, his three most recent pieces touch on young Knicks going in different directions. First, Berman wrote about Mitchell Robinson, and how spectacular the big man has been as one of the few beacons of hope for the team. Next, Berman discussed the enigma that is Dennis Smith Jr. The "centerpiece" of the Kristaps Porzingis trade has had a ghastly tenure in New York, and it seems likely that if Smith Jr. is able to put it together, it won't be as a member of the Knicks. Finally, Berman concluded his series with a piece about Allonzo Trier. Like Smith Jr., it seems like the writing is on the wall that a once promising piece in Trier may be on his way out.

-One of the most upcoming tasks for the Knicks will be how they spend their excess of salary cap space. I laid out some possibilities for New York to maximize their current financial situation, and Newsday's Steve Popper analyzed the upcoming free agency class. While Popper talked about prized but unrealistic options like Anthony Davis, he also highlighted which free agents could fit in well with the Knicks.

-The coronavirus crisis has affected us all, and that includes the Knicks. Our own Lauren Russell wrote about what some Knicks are doing to help and how the NBA season stoppage has hit home with many of the players.

-Yesterday, Kevin Knox II did a Twitter Q & A with the NBA's Twitter account. You can check out all the questions asked and videos of Knox answering them in this thread.