All Knicks

Report: Jalen Brunson Set to Sign Massive Deal With Knicks

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is ready to cash in this summer and commit long-term.

Jeremy Brener

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) flexes his left hand during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) flexes his left hand during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is beginning to recover from his fractured hand now that his season is over following Sunday's Game 7 loss to the Indiana Pacers. However, he's already looking towards the future.

According to Newsday reporter Steve Popper, Brunson is eager to sign a four-year, $156 million extension this offseason.

Brunson, 28, is two years into a four-year, $104 million that he signed in the summer of 2022, so the proposed extension above would keep him with the Knicks for the next five seasons. However, there's a twist to the whole situation.

“All indications are…Brunson’s willing to sign a 4-year, $156 million contract extension…provide 5 more years of certainty in New York, rather than waiting until next summer for a 5-year, $270 million extension," Popper wrote.

Brunson is sacrificing a ton of money if he were to make this move, but doing so gives the Knicks more financial flexibility to build a team around him. Julius Randle is a free agent after the 2024-25 campaign, and his massive salary can either continue with him or be doled out to another top player. OG Anunoby is also expected to sign a massive deal this offseason, and some of the money Brunson is leaving on the table can go to him as well.

Brunson is taking a risk by leaving money on the table, but this confirms his desire to bring a championship to the Knicks organization.

Brunson can sign the extension later this offseason.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.