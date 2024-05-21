Report: Jalen Brunson Set to Sign Massive Deal With Knicks
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is beginning to recover from his fractured hand now that his season is over following Sunday's Game 7 loss to the Indiana Pacers. However, he's already looking towards the future.
According to Newsday reporter Steve Popper, Brunson is eager to sign a four-year, $156 million extension this offseason.
Brunson, 28, is two years into a four-year, $104 million that he signed in the summer of 2022, so the proposed extension above would keep him with the Knicks for the next five seasons. However, there's a twist to the whole situation.
“All indications are…Brunson’s willing to sign a 4-year, $156 million contract extension…provide 5 more years of certainty in New York, rather than waiting until next summer for a 5-year, $270 million extension," Popper wrote.
Brunson is sacrificing a ton of money if he were to make this move, but doing so gives the Knicks more financial flexibility to build a team around him. Julius Randle is a free agent after the 2024-25 campaign, and his massive salary can either continue with him or be doled out to another top player. OG Anunoby is also expected to sign a massive deal this offseason, and some of the money Brunson is leaving on the table can go to him as well.
Brunson is taking a risk by leaving money on the table, but this confirms his desire to bring a championship to the Knicks organization.
Brunson can sign the extension later this offseason.
