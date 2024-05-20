Reggie Miller Slams Knicks After Playoff Loss
Miller Time brings about a not-so-great tasting and all-too-filling humble pie for the New York Knicks.
The Knicks' magic 2023-24 season was ended by a familiar foe, as the Indiana Pacers took the latest decision of a long-standing postseason basketball rivalry by a 130-109 final on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. It was, in a cruel ironic twist, the Knicks' first Game 7 at MSG since the Pacers prevailed in similar fashion in 1995's second round, which began with Reggie Miller's infamous eight points in 8.9 seconds.
With Sunday's finale broadcast on ABC, the Pacer great and TNT analyst couldn't watch the Knicks' downfall in person. He did, however, take to social media to join the festivities, gleefully referring to the moment where Josh Hart humorously confornted him at the broadcasters' table during Game 2 as the moment "the series CHANGED!!" in an Instagram post.
As the Knicks put finishing touches on a 130-121 victory over the Pacers at MSG on May 8 (which gave them a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-seven set, the Manhattan faithful serenaded their Indianapolis nemesis, calling the game for TNT, with chants of "f*** you Reggie!" Hart humorously walked over to Miller and informed him of the developments, which were caught on his headset.
Miller, to his credit, offered the Knicks a rare olive branch by praising the efforts of franchise face Jalen Brunson, but quickly reassumed the role of a metropolitan heel in his accompanying caption.
"Jalen Brunson you’re a true BALLER, been the best player in these playoffs, but you and your boys can all heal up together on some beautiful beaches in Cancun," Miller bragged. "Please enjoy!! #PacersKnicksRivalryLives #GodDontLikeUgly"
Miller is one of the primary faces of the Knicks' recurring rivalry with the Pacers, as he was one of the headliners of six meetings between 1993 and 2000. Though the Knicks' mustered a split in those showdowns, Miller's successors have made him proud: Indiana has now ended each of the Knicks' best chances as returning to the conference finals, have likewise stopped an apparent team of destiny in 2013's second round.
Indiana will now get a chance to reach the Finals for the first time since 2000, when Miller's group earned their first such trip in franchise history with a win over the Knicks. Their reward for Sunday's win is a best-of-seven set with the mighty Boston Celtics, which begins on Tuesday night at TD Garden (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!