Morning Knicks 7/13: Knicks' Head Coach Decision Expected Before July 31, Why New York Should Keep Damyean Dotson, and More

-SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks' head coaching search will end before July 31. Begley also said that former Knicks' head coach Mike Woodson had his second interview on Friday. All signs say it's just a matter of time before Leon Rose gets his coach. You can read more about Woodson and the coaching search from Begley.

-Tom Thibodeau remains the favorite to land the Knicks' head coaching job, but Leon Rose and William Wesley are sure to get their money's worth out of their extensive search, no matter who they choose. Marc Berman of The New York Post wrote about how the Knicks' front office will be getting insight on "The Spurs Way" from San Antonio assistants Ime Udoka and Will Hardy. Berman makes an excellent point that Rose and Wesley can take a lot from the most consistent organization in the last 20 years (something the Knicks have been the polar opposite of). Even if Udoka or Hardy don't get the job, the interviews will have been worth it. It's just a shame the Knicks will not be interviewing Becky Hammon. You can read more about the Spurs' assistants from Berman.

-Damyean Dotson's value has been a hot debate for Knicks fans recently. The upcoming free agent has shown he can contribute in a 3 & D role, but his playing time has been sporadic, and at 26, he's older than the rest of the Knicks' young players. How good is Dotson, and should the Knicks resign him? Our own Jonathan Macri thinks so. He wrote about how Dotson has showed some skills that New York desperately needs and why if the Knicks do bring him back, he still has room to improve.

-If the Knicks want to make the playoffs next season, Marc Berman of The New York Post has an idea on how to do it. Berman believes hiring Tom Thibodeau, drafting LaMelo Ball, and signing Carmelo Anthony and Christian Wood could be enough to get the eight seed in the East. While I'm not sure I agree, especially if a shortened offseason leads to a slow integration of new players, there were some interesting tidbits about Melo in Berman's latest mailbag. Berman says "the sense is Anthony wants to finish his career in New York" and "there is no bigger fan of Anthony on the planet than Rose." Those sentiments make it sound like Anthony will inevitably be back in blue and orange one day. You can read Berman's full mailbag, which includes questions about drafting strategies, chasing stars, Allonzo Trier, and more.

Anthony has been a controversial player for the past few years, but he finally seemed to find his place in Portland. So what would a Melo reunion look like? Our own Kris Pursiainen broke down why the Knicks should bring Anthony back in his latest video piece.

-If Mitchell Robinson can develop a jumper, the league will be put on notice. If you've been following his posts on social media, you'll know Robinson is working on making that a reality. Our own Lauren Russell is back with your Knicks social media check-in, highlighting pictures, videos, and stories about his shooting. Mitch shared a cartoon image of himself shooting, a video of himself working on corner threes, and an Instagram story in which answered a fan question about him shooting next season with an emphatic "Yes!" In Lauren's article, you can see videos of Kevin Knox working on his game, a variety of Bobby Portis posts, and more.

-If the Knicks are looking for athletes in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft, Leon Rose can look no further than Precious Achiuwa. The former Memphis Tiger was an awesome defender and floor runner who has showed upside and potential. Achiuwa could grow in New York, but with the team reportedly looking for a shooting big, his still-developing three-point shot could deter Leon Rose. Our own Kris Pursiainen broke down Achiuwa's game and the possibility of acquiring the young big man.

Kris continued his draft scouting reports with a point guard option that has rarely been discussed: Tre Jones. The Duke product had a stellar sophomore season and would bring hard-nosed defense to New York. While his game on the other end is a work in progress, Kris explains why he's worth a look by Leon Rose.

-ESPN analyst Jalen Rose has become the latest to voice his opinion on who the Knicks should hire as their next head coach, and he's backing two unorthodox options: Mark Jackson and Jason Kidd. Marc Berman of The New York Post spoke with Rose about why the former point guards should get another shot at coaching. While Jackson and Kidd have both had success in their head coaching careers, their teams also took off once they left. We've seen plenty of former players struggle in coaching roles, and that's been the case with Jackson and Kidd. Jackson has not been interviewed by the Knicks, and it seems unlikely that Kidd will get the job.

Rose also claims he was the one who gave William Wesley the nickname of World Wide Wes. Rose told that story to Berman and explained why having Wesley and branding consultant Steve Stoute on board will help change the Knicks' culture and attract free agents.