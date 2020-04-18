The Sabrina Ionescu Era Has Officially Arrived In New York

The wait is over. It's officially, official, Sarina Ionescu has been drafted #1 overall by the New York Liberty in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

This week will be remembered as the week the Liberty started a new era. With a new logo being released earlier this week and the selection of Sabrina Ionescu to end the week.

Ionescu, the walking triple-double, comes into the WNBA with an already impressive list of accomplishments including being the first player in NCAA history to record 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds. The rookie is expected to make an instant impact in Brooklyn.

"I just think being a part of a younger team and just trying to learn from them and seeing where I fit in, what role I’m gonna play is exciting and just bringing a competitive spirit that I have and just excited to get there and start working with the team and hopefully just continue to use my platform and what I did at Oregon and bring that in to the Liberty," Ionescu said in a press conference call after being selected #1 overall.

After trading Tina Charles this week, the Liberty acquired the 9th and 12th overall picks in the draft. With the 9th pick, New York selected Megan Walker, a forward from UConn. She is an excellent 3 point shooter who shot 45% from beyond the arc last season. She should be a great fit in Walt Hopkins' offense that emphasizes shooting the 3 ball.

The Liberty selected Jazmine Jones the Louisville guard 12th overall. Jones will join fellow Louisville alum, and last year's second overall pick, Asia Durr in New York.

ESPN also reported after the draft that the Liberty traded for Jocelyn Willoughby who was selected 10th overall by the Mercury, who will be receiving Shatori Walker-Kimbrough from New York.

In the second round, the Liberty selected Kylee Shook and Leaonna Odom. Erica Ogwumike was selected in the third round. Ogwumike was later traded to the Minnesota Lynx.