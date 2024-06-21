Wizards Star Linked to Knicks
The New York Knicks will look to be creative in the offseason trying to upgrade their team in any way possible.
SNY contributor David Vertsberger named Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma as a potential target for the Knicks in a trade this summer.
"After injuries to Randle and OG Anunoby sank New York in the playoffs, added frontcourt depth should be an area of focus in trade discussions. Kuzma is a dependable scorer and defender, but would he accept a smaller role on a winning team after turning down a trade to Dallas last season," Vertsberger wrote.
Kuzma, who turns 29 next month, went from role player with the Los Angeles Lakers to potential star with the Washington Wizards, except the team hasn't had the best track record with him on the squad.
Kuzma's individual numbers have improved each year he has been in the nation's capital, going from 17.1 to 21.2 and then 22.2 points per game this past season with the Wizards. However, as Kuzma's scoring averages go up, the win totals have gone down from 35 to just 15 this past season.
Any team with only 15 wins to their name should be questioning everything, and the Wizards should look to make a total overhaul to the roster very soon. This could mean trading Kuzma, their leading scorer this past season, to a team like the Knicks.
Kuzma would have to buy in to playing a lesser role, which he has been unwilling to do in the past. He already won a championship as a complementary player, and now he may want to have the ball in his hands more often. That's completely fair. However, an opportunity to play in New York under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden may be tough to turn down if presented to Kuzma.
A trade for Kuzma would likely have to include Bojan Bogdanovic to match salaries and a young player like Miles McBride. Picks would also have to go to the Wizards in return. However, this is a chance for the Knicks to get better on the offensive end, so they may have to take it if the opportunity arises.
