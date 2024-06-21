Kendrick Perkins Calls For Knicks to Chase Lakers Star
If Anthony Davis isn't willing to play (blue) devil's advocate with the Los Angeles Lakers, the New York Knicks could be an option.
So claims ESPN analyst and former NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins, who theorized such a union on the Scoop B Radio Podcast. Perkins, who gained a following among Knicks fans as a supporter of the current core, claimed that connections on and off the floor could create a blissful get-together.
“The only thing that I’m keeping my eye on is I’m monitoring that Lakers situation: Anthony Davis. John Calipari, William ‘Worldwide Wes’ Wesley, the Kentucky days," Perkins told host Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, referring to Davis' former coach at Kentucky and the Knicks' executive vice president. "We heard the rumors — then Rich Paul sat down with the front office and they made amends after not communicating and all that."
Wesley, widely referred to as one of the most influential behind the scenes men in basketball prior to joining the Knicks, was a close friend of Calipari (now at Arkansas) and the Kentucky program in its recent heyday. Davis forged a solid relationship with Wesley in his one year in Lexington before the New Orleans Pelicans made him the top pick of the 2012 draft.
Davis is now represented by Paul, the close friend of current ... for now ... teammate LeBron James and the face behind Klutch Sports Group. Rumors of an icy relationship between Klutch and the Knicks persisted for years but new reports state that the two sides have attempted to make peace.
Los Angeles is in a bit of a sputtering spot: fresh off an early elimination from the Western Conference playoffs, the Lakers have decisions to make about the fate of James, who could become a free agent again as soon as next week. The team recently wrapped its search for a head coach, hiring Perkins' Bristol co-worker JJ Redick.
If Davis is dissatisfied with the Redick hire, Perkins theorized, he could seek a way out. Few options look better in Perkins' eyes than Manhattan, especially with the talents of Jalen Brunson in tow.
"f you’re AD you got to see how that (stuff) looks first," Perkins said. "'JJ, you’re here to make me look good? Are you here to benefit me or what? If not, I’m bouncin’ and New York is the place.'"
"They got the picks, they got the assets and guess what? AD in Madison Square with Beef and Body Brunson," Perkins continued. "Everybody’s not thinking about AD. I am!"
Davis, 31, is coming off one of his best seasons yet, as he appeared in a career-best 76 games and earned top All-Defensive Team honors in addition to his ninth All-Star appearance. Davis' size and versatility would be well-appreciated with the future of interior threats like Isaiah Hartenstein, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson in potential flux.
