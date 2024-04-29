Lakers News: Celtics Great Pessimistic About LA’s Chances Even After Game 4
After the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Denver Nuggets in game four, it felt like a monkey had been removed from their backs. Los Angeles entered into the game having lost 11 straight games to Denver but there wouldn't be a 12th.
The Lakers staved off elimination and now will be heading to Denver for game five. All the odds are stacked against Los Angeles but never say never. The Lakers have outplayed Denver for much of the series, even if they find themselves one game away from their season being over.
Former Lakers rival, Paul Pierce, took to social media after the game and gave his thoughts on the chances for Los Angeles going forward. Safe to say, Pierce still bleeds Boston Celtics green at heart.
Pierce called the Lakers win a pride game and that the series would be over in five. While he likely is correct, the Lakers do have a lot of pride when it comes to how they perform when their backs are against the wall.
The last time the Lakers played in Denver, they choked away a 20-point lead. If the Lakers can put together a complete game, maybe they can pull the upset. But in all reality, the Lakers likely played their last game in the Crypto.com Arena for the year unless they can pull off a miracle.
More Lakers: Do Lakers Have Chance to Win in Denver to Extend Series?