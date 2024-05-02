Lakers News: LA Role Player Seemingly Shades Darvin Ham Over Playoff Minutes
Reserve Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Max Christie had an inconsistent second season with the club.
The 6-foot-6 swingman out of Michigan State appeared in 67 regular season contests with L.A., averaging 4.2 points on .427/.356/.783 shooting splits, 2.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, while playing just 14.1 minutes per.
Christie saw his raw drop precipitously during the Lakers' five-game first-round playoff series loss to the Denver Nuggets, however. He rode pine the whole series, as Ham cut his rotation to just eight players. Ham opted to play two point guards off the bench, sometimes simultaneously, in Spencer Dinwidde and Gabe Vincent, in addition to 3-and-D forward Taurean Prince.
After Los Angeles was eliminated in Game 5, Christie postgame immediately kvetched about not earning rotation minutes in current head coach Darvin Ham's playoff rotations, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
"I really wanted to be out there, for sure. It sucks seeing us eliminated because I felt I could've helped the team," Christie said.
A second round draft pick in 2022, the 21-year-old is a restricted free agent this summer. He has plenty of upside as a 3-and-D wing himself, and it's clear that the Lakers could desperately use more floor spacing.
The Lakers have plenty of big decisions ahead of them this summer, with regard to their roster construction. The fates of Ham, All-Star forward LeBron James, and starting point guard D'Angelo Russell are most likely top of mind, but retaining Christie is well worth considering for team president Rob Pelinka if the price is right.
