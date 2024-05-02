Lakers News: Jovan Buha Drops Latest Update on Davin Ham's Job Status
As the Los Angeles Lakers get ready for a massive offseason, their first move will need to decide what happens to head coach Darvin Ham. Ham has come under fire all season long and there is heavy speculation that he will be let go in the coming days.
His inability to get the most out of this team hurt them and Los Angeles was bounced in the first round by the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers brought Ham in two years ago because they believed in his ability to get this team to the promised land. However, his voice in the locker room has been lost and the organization seems destined to move on.
The Athletic's Jovan Buha appeared on The Athletic NBA Show to discuss what is next for the Lakers. Within it, Buha mentioned that the plan for Los Angeles is still to let Ham go, possibly as early as this week.
"The latest I've heard is the plan is still to move on from Darvin [Ham] at some point, likely by the end of the week, potentially as early as tomorrow, then the head coaching search will start. I've already started to hear some names from different people."
If Ham is let go, the Lakers will be tasked with finding another head coach. The organization is familiar with the process, having done so multiple times over the last five years.
The team still has Anthony Davis and possibly LeBron James on the roster, depending on what he does with his contract this summer. Assuming James returns, the Lakers are still in title contention status, so nailing this coaching hire will be as crucial as the rest of the offseason moves that the team ends up making.
