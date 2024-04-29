Lakers News: Darvin Ham Savors “Beautiful Day To Be Alive” After Game 4
The Los Angeles Lakers entered their Game 4 matchup against the Denver Nuggets ready to change the narrative that has surrounded them over the last few years. Los Angeles hadn't beaten the Nuggets in 11 straight tries, giving thought to another sweep. But the Lakers didn't fold and they came away with the win.
Now they will be heading to Denver to try to win another must-win, this time on the road. But head coach Darvin Ham wasn't going to act like this didn't mean anything. He spoke about the win after the fact, telling the players to keep going forward until they couldn't any longer.
"Beautiful day to be alive, to stay alive,” Ham said, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic:
Ham noted that the biggest difference in the game was the dominant play from Anthony Davis and the play of guard D'Angelo Russell. Russell showed up in game four after putting up a zero in game three.
Ham has taken all sorts of criticism throughout the year, both fair and unfair. But he has tried to stay even-keeled through it all. However, if the Lakers don't come back in this series, it will likely be his job on the line from the front office.
More Lakers: Do Lakers Have Chance to Win in Denver to Extend Series?