Lakers News: Hall of Fame LeBron James Friend, Rival Seemingly Begins Recruitment
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves out of the playoffs, having lost their series against the Denver Nuggets 4-1. After a second straight Nuggets-induced exit, it starts to beg the question of where the team goes from here.
Star LeBron James can be a free agent this summer and while reports have signaled that he will return on a new deal, never say never. There will be other teams who try to recruit James to join their rosters, including a familiar face.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has seemingly already started his recruitment of James on his podcast "The Draymond Green Show."
"Will LeBron James ever win a championship again? With this current Lakers team, I don’t think so. I think it’s going to be tough," Green said.
This could be Green trying to recruit James to join Golden State this summer or just simply him giving his opinion. But Green and James are very good friends, giving some thought to him heading to Northern California.
While it's unlikely for James to head to the Warriors, it could give him a good chance to heavily compete for another title. But for now, James is focused on helping the Lakers climb out of the almost impossible playoff holes that they've built.
