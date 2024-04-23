Lakers Injury Report: Crucial Forward Could Return For Game 3 Vs Denver
The Los Angeles Lakers could bring back some reinforcements for Game 3 on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets.
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Lakers defensive-minded forward Jarred Vanderbilt is targeting a Game 3 return.
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham played down his return, not promising anything but saying it's just a 'day-to-day thing.'
"We'll see how he responds to what he did today," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said of Vanderbilt's morning workout. "And still, nothing is going to change in terms of new information. It's just a day-by-day thing. And so we have to see how he tolerates the recovery process. He exerted himself at a pretty high level today. So we'll see how he feels tomorrow. We'll just keep going day by day."
A potential return of Vanderbilt would be everything to LA, which is trying to snap the ten-game losing streak to the Nuggets but, more importantly, trying to make this a series. Game 3 is as much a must-win as it could get, and they must grab that game if they want any chance at winning the series.
Game 2 was a heartbreaker for the Lakers, and they look to rebound from that loss on Thursday in Los Angeles.
The 24-year-old has had an injury-riddled season, as he played only 29 games in 2023-2024. He's averaging 5.2 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals. The Lakers have missed Vando's defensive energy for most of the year. It would be a massive boost for the purple and gold if he could return and bring some of that back.
