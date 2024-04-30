Lakers Injury Report: Another Long-Hurt Bench Forward Returns, But Will He Play?
The Los Angeles Lakers' 2023-24 NBA season could end in just a few hours.
But at least they'll have the chance of adding some help in one of their most critical areas of need heading into a win-or-go-home Game 5 matchup against the Denver Nuggets, in Denver, slated to tip off at 7 p.m. PT Monday night.
Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports that LA reserve combo forward Jarred Vanderbilt is officially available to suit up for the first time in months.
The 6-foot-8, defense-first pro out of Kentucky has only been healthy for 29 regular season and zero postseason games with LA thus far this season. In those bouts, he's been averaging 5.2 points on .518/.296/.667 shooting splits, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 assists a night. He hasn't suited up since February 1 due to a lingering foot injury.
But his stats belie his true importance. If he's truly healthy, he instantly becomes the Lakers' best point-of-attack defender, a critical contributor along the perimeter who might help contain a banged-up Jamal Murray. Murray, dealing with a calf strain amidst a rough shooting slump in this series, is vulnerable. He's working out with a major wrap around his calf. But Vanderbilt can seal him a bit and limit him from really engaging in the lethal two-man game with All-Star center Nikola Jokic that makes Denver so tough to beat.
Will Darvin Ham expand his playoff rotations from the standard eight-man groups he's been using, now that Vanderbilt is back? Given all that's on the line, including potentially Ham's job, the smart money says Vanderbilt at least gets a look.
