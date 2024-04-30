Lakers Give Anthony Davis His Flowers After Dominant Game 4
For all the talk about what the Los Angeles Lakers this postseason, star big man Anthony Davis hasn't been the issue. Davis has shown up in every game against the Denver Nuggets and performed incredibly. The Lakers star has carried the team, even when others haven't stepped up.
After their game-four win, multiple members of the Lakers gave Davis his flowers. Co-star LeBron James spoke about his teammate, telling gathered reporters that Davis doesn't have anything to prove to anyone, per Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints.
“AD doesn’t have to prove anything to anybody," James said. "He’s one of the best bigs we have in the game. He’s one of the best bigs in the world. He’s shown that again.”
Davis has taken all sorts of criticism throughout his career but mainly during his tenure with the Lakers. But he has pushed through it all and continued to step up for the team. Guard Austin Reaves also gave his praise after the massive win to stave off elimination.
“AD [Anthony Davis] does so much for our team," James continued. "For him to get 23 in a game like this, it means a lot… And you could tell with his mentality, he was just like, “I’ll do it.”
Davis has been the most important player for the Lakers this season and continues to do so in the postseason. If the Lakers want to continue defying the odds, Davis will need to continue his strong play. The Lakers need him to perform at the highest of levels and so far, he has been doing exactly what they have asked of him.
