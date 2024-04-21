Lakers Highlights: LA Drops Game 1 to Nuggets After Midgame Collapse
In a game where the Los Angeles Lakers led by as many as 12, they still found a way to lose to the Denver Nuggets 114-103, falling down 1-0 in their first round playoff series Saturday night.
Early on, LA looked great, with the offense and defense both humming. LeBron James was aggressive, LA's perimeter defense looked stout, and they looked physical on both ends. As time progressed, however, each one of those once-apparent positives dwindled away, with Denver kicking into gear to formulate big runs late in the second quarter, and early in the third quarter.
Los Angeles had some chances to come back late, but it always felt insufficient. D'Angelo Russell's horrendous 6-20 performance (1-9 from 3-point range) complemented some bizarre rotations from Darvin Ham that saw combinations of three-guard, two-big groups in critical junctures of the game.
Having dropped this game, LA now has to win four of the next six in order to escape the series, which feels exceedingly unlikely. They've now dropped nine straight to Denver, with several of those games featuring LA holding leads for extended stretches throughout.
LeBron James put up 25 points and eight assists, while Anthony Davis added 32 points and 14 rebounds. Both playing at a high level and LA still falling short is a rough look, as it suggests the supporting cast is insufficient yet again. Game 2 is on Monday night.
