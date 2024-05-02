Lakers News: LeBron James’ Stance on Teaming With Bronny Has Changed
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star combo forward LeBron James, still the second-best player on a playoff-bound 47-35 team even at age 39, has long expressed a desire to play next to his older son Bronny James, a freshman USC Trojans combo guard who has declared for the draft while also entering the NCAA's transfer portal.
Now, however, it appears that LeBron's stance on that has softened somewhat. The 6-foot-9 superstar has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season, and following a five-game "gentlemen's sweep" defeat against the Denver Nuggets in just the first round of the playoffs this year, one wonders if he's fully committed to playing for the Lakers in his final few NBA seasons.
It appears he's also not fully committed to playing alongside Bronny, either. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN spoke with both James' agent, Rich Paul, and relayed on a recent episode of "NBA Today" that LeBron wants Bronny to maximize his own NBA future, whether or not that's with his dad.
"I think that's the priority for them as a family, what's best for Bronny James. If it ends up [LeBron and Bronny] together, then that would be great," Woj offered. "But I don't get the sense that it's playing much of any role in LeBron James' decision on next season."
Additionally, Wojnarowski indicated that LeBron does intend to re-join the Lakers, "in all likelihood," for next season.
