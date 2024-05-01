Lakers News: LA Conducting Exit Interviews, Considering Darvin Ham Future Wednesday
The Los Angeles Lakers' 2023-24 season ended Monday night after Los Angeles fell in five games to the Denver Nuggets. Once again, L.A. has come up short in the postseason and will enter this offseason with many changes on the horizon.
One of the intriguing uncertainties that lie ahead is the fate of current Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. While his future with the Lakers may seem uncertain, the team's management is taking a measured approach in their assessment.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared that the Lakers will decide on his future with the team on Wednesday while conducting a round of player exit interviews.
Laker players spoke to the media right after being eliminated by the Nuggets on Monday night, and the team called it their exit interviews. It was odd that they did that, considering they always hold exit interviews the next day. Nonetheless, every Laker player spoke to the media.
As for Ham, his time in L.A. seems like it will come to an end. Multiple reports have already mentioned that the Lakers will likely go in a different direction. You could point to many reasons where Ham went wrong, including Game 2 when the Lakers blew a 20-point lead on the road and lost against the Nuggets.
Ham's future hangs in the balance, and his chances of making it out alive are faint.
More Lakers: LeBron James Keeps It Real About Biggest Reason LA Lost to Denver Again