Lakers News: 7 Betting Favorites Emerge for LA's Post-Dan Hurley Head Coach Hire
One of the favorites for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job, Dan Hurley, opted to keep his position as the head coach of the UConn Huskies on Monday. With Hurley out of the race, the betting odds have been revealed for who will be hired as the Lakers' next head coach.
Former NBA player J.J. Redick is the expected favorite to get the jobs, and he holds -500 odds (1/5) to become the Lakers next head coach. Prior to the news that the Lakers were seriously considering Hurley for the job, Redick seemed to be the runaway favorite for the role. He resumes that position now in these odds.
After Redick, New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego has +300 odds (3/1), Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell has +900 odds (9/1), Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue both have +1600 odds (16/1), and Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson and Denver Nuggests assistant coach David Adelman have +1800 odds (18/1) to become the Lakers next coach, per Bet Online.
Lue is surprisingly still on the odds list despite recently signing a contract extension with the Clippers. Given this recent extension, it seems highly unlikely he departs for the Lakers.
Several of these coaches have better odds to become the Cleveland Cavaliers next head coach. Borrego is the favorite per Bet Online, with +100 odds. Adelman comes in second with +300 odds, Atkinson is third with +325 odds and Quinn is fifth with +1200 odds.
More Lakers: 2-Time Kobe Bryant Finals Rival Claims Hall of Famer Was ‘Lucky’