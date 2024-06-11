Lakers News: 2-Time Kobe Bryant Finals Rival Claims Hall of Famer Was ‘Lucky’
The Los Angeles Lakers were fortunate to have a figure like Kobe Bryant to play in their franchise for 20 incredible seasons. Bryant made a name for himself in L.A. and panned out a career like none we may never see, especially in the purple and gold.
While Bryant worked harder than anyone else to get where he went, a little luck was involved along the way; it depends on who you ask. However, if you ask former Laker rival and NBA champion Rasheed Wallace, he believes Bryant was lucky to play in Los Angeles, as he said in his podcast "Sheed & Tyler."
"People don't realize and understand how f—— key weather is to your career," Wallace said. "… If you got guys like, man, Kobe was lucky as s— to play in L.A. his whole career. Tim Duncan was lucky as s— to play in San Antonio his whole career. You talking about a majority of hot-weather cities…where, s—, you feeling good. It's a different mindset going into the game 'cause now your body, you're not aching. That tendinitis ain't hurting. … It's a big difference when you in that cold city and that hot city, man."
That is an interesting perspective. Los Angeles does have its advantages, and weather is certainly one of them. Colder cities take a toll on your body, and Wallace knows that better than anybody. Wallace spent his career in a fair share of cold cities like Boston, Detroit, and Portland.
Wallace sounds a little envious of Bryant, and we don't blame him one bit. Nonetheless, he panned out a great career for himself, being a four-time NBA All-Star, a member of the 1995-96 All-Rookie class, and won the 2004 NBA title over the Lakers as a member of the Pistons.
Wallace and Bryant have had battles throughout their careers, from the 2000 Western Conference Finals to the 2004 NBA Finals and the 2010 NBA Finals.
