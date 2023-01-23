All Lakers Expert Predictions For Tonight's Portland Matchup

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers head to Portland for a one-off road game against All-Star Damian Lillard and his struggling Portland Trail Blazers, who are just 3-7 in their last 10. Provided a certain Akron native suits up, this is a winnable game for a Los Angeles club that could use all the victories it can get. Both teams are on the outside of the West's play-in tournament picture looking in.

We at All Lakers have you covered with our expert predictions ahead of the matchup:

1. Will the Lakers cover tonight's spread?

Alex: The Lakers are +5.5 underdogs on the road against the Trail Blazers. Painting in broad strokes, these are two clubs led by a veteran All-Star that have surrounded said All-Star with lackluster supporting casts, and are currently stuck on the wrong said of the play-in tournament window. This all hinges on the availability of LeBron James, currently questionable with a sore left ankle. If LBJ plays, the Lakers will cover -- heck, after what happened Friday, I think they'll win. If he sits, I'm dubious the Lakers won't get blown out by the Trail Blazers' sharpshooting starting backcourt of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons.

Noah: Alex hit it on the head. If LeBron is in, the Lakers will cover, and have a good chance at winning against a struggling Portland team. But if he's out, the line will not only move, but the Lakers won't be able to keep it very close.

2. Who will have a better game defensively against Damian Lillard, Patrick Beverley or Russell Westbrook?

Noah: I'll go with Beverly. He always seems to pester the game's top players, and I see him doing anything he can to get under Dame's skin. Slowing down Dame is the key to beating Portland, and Beverly will be tasked with doing just that.

Alex: Westbrook played well in spot minutes guarding another All-Star point guard, Ja Morant, during critical junctures of Friday's surprise 122-121 victory over Morant's Memphis Grizzlies. I don't trust Beverley to do more than hard and chirp at this stage of his career. I'd give Brodie the edge if he stays engaged.

3. Which LA center will get more minutes tonight, Thomas Bryant or Wenyen Gabriel?

Alex: The smaller Gabriel, a more agile defender, has been getting preferential treatment over starter Bryant lately. Bryant should prove a tougher cover for starting Portland big man Jusuf Nurkic, but Gabriel could prove peskier on the other end. I'll give the edge to Bryant tonight.

Noah: It's a great question. Both have excelled in their roles as of late, but I see Gabriel playing a bigger role in this one. Gabriel, the former Blazer, will look to put on a show against his former team, and his high energy on both ends of the floor will keep him in the game for long stretches.

4. Will the Lakers carry over their high-volume three-point shooting from Friday?

Noah: Yeah, I mean, I said the Lakers would have to shoot a ton from three if they wanted a chance at beating Memphis, and that's exactly what they did. This will be another high-scoring game in Portland, and that means tons of three-point shots. It seems like every game at this point, the emphasis is less on defense, and more just outscoring the other team. The best way to do that is shoot the ball from deep.

Alex: Against Memphis, LA took 41 triples, while the Grizzlies only managed to get off 29 attempts. Given that the Lakers aren't exactly the league's most accurate long range snipers, shooting more frequently might behoove them (at least, the guys who can actually make a three -- so, you know, not LeBron James or Russell Westbrook).