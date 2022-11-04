Skip to main content
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Echoes Consistent L.A. Refrain This Week

Great minds think alike, apparently.

Several Los Angeles Lakers have discussed one particular idea when discussing their approach to a frustrating 2022-23 season start.

Most recently, in the aftermath of a 120-117 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans, L.A. star big man Anthony Davis dropped a line during his postgame presser that must have sounded pretty familiar to L.A. fans who'd been following the team's remarks this season. Davis had plenty of reason to express optimism about the team moving forward, as he himself had moved relatively well, despite a sore lower back, and had chipped in 20 points, 16 rebounds, four dimes, four blocks, and a steal.

Here are the key guts of Davis's comments:

"[We] know that our defense was doing [its] job we just needed our offense to catch up. It's starting to click. We're starting to find things, find rotations, find situations where we're really good. And guys are staying ready, coming in and playing well. So we're starting to put everything together."

AD is just the latest Laker to say that the team has been waiting for its offense to catch up to its defense, a concept that has been discussed in so many words by starting point guard Patrick Beverley in a recent episode of his new Barstool Sports podcast and All-Star forward LeBron James during postgame comments on Sunday.

One wonders if that notion has been a refrain reiterated by new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and his staff in recent weeks, as Los Angeles has weathered a choppy 0-5 start to stabilize (somewhat) with two hard-fought wins in a row.

Indeed, even before the team joined the winners' circle, it was already showing off a robust, aggressive defense predicted on speed and agility. Ham has moved both James and Davis up a position, seemingly permanently, in the hopes of helping his intended quicker lineups.

