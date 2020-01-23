Anthony Davis Is Questionable Against Brooklyn Nets

AllLakers
Anthony Davis is questionable against the Brooklyn Nets, who the Lakers are playing Thursday on the second night of a back-to-back after beating New York on Wednesday, 100-92. 

After missing five games because of a buttocks contusion, Davis returned against Boston on Monday, but was a bit out of rhythm, finishing with nine points and four rebounds. In Wednesday's game, he had a game-high 28 points, including making each of his 13 free throw attempts, five rebounds and five assists.

Rajon Rondo (avulsion fracture of the right ring finger) and Kyle Kuzma (sore left ankle) are probable against the Nets.

This is the first time this season that the Lakers and Nets will meet. The Lakers (35-9) are in first place in the Western Conference, while the Nets (18-24) are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. 

The Nets have lost four-straight games. Kyrie Irving (hamstring) is  probable for Thursday. DeAndre Jordan (finger) is questionable and Nicholas Claxton (shoulder) is doubtful.

The Lakers are in the midst of a five-game trip. They have the best road record in the league at 19-4. 

After Thursday's game, the Lakers play at Philadelphia on Saturday before returning home. 

