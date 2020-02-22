Frank Vogel Says The Boston Celtics Are Legitimate Title Contenders

The embarrassment is still fresh.

A month ago, the Boston Celtics dealt the Lakers their worst loss of the season, a 139-107 drubbing in which the Lakers trailed by as many as 31 points against their historic rivals.

"We remember that for sure," Anthony Davis said Friday. "We feel like we owe them. It’s going to be a fun game so, they remember that. I’m pretty sure they’re thinking, like, we beat them guys by 40 or something like that. They’re thinking about that, we’re obviously thinking about it, so gonna come out a little different."

The Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 42-12, host the third-place Celtics (39-16) on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Staples Center for the first and only time this season -- unless they happen to meet again in the playoffs.

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said he wouldn't be surprised if the Celtics go very deep this season.

"I think they have a very legitimate chance of competing for the title, particularly coming out of the East," Vogel said at Lakers' practice Saturday. "I know Milwaukee's got the great record and everything, but there's a lot of good teams that could easily come out of the East. I know the Western Conference is typically deeper than the Eastern Conference, but I've always felt like the teams at the top of the East are every bit as strong as the teams at the top of the West."

The Celtics have three players averaging over 20 points a game in Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown. Vogel pointed out that they're deep and tough to defend.

"You mentioned the young players, but they've got such great firepower on the perimeter and role-playing bigs and they're a team this year that is showing to be greater than the sum of their parts, and when you have that element to it, you absolutely are a contender," Vogel said.

Davis, who suffered a bruised right calf in Friday's 117-105 win over Memphis, is probable against the Celtics.

"A little bit sore but he should be good to go tomorrow," Vogel said.

Avery Bradley, who played for the Celtics for seven seasons from 2010-2017, said it's interesting being on the other side of the rivalry. The teams have met a record 12 time in the NBA Finals, with the Celtics winning in 2008 and the Lakers winning in 2010. The Lakers have 16 NBA championships, while the Celtics have 17.

Bradley acknowledged he took pleasure in watching Rajon Rondo, who was a major part of the Celtics' championship team in 2008, make a game-winner at TD Garden for the Lakers last February.

"I was excited, man," Bradley said. "I know I wasn’t playing with him. I was with the Clippers at the time, so of course I didn’t want the Lakers doing well. But to see Rondo hit a game-winner. KG [Kevin Garnett] was at the game. KG had on Rondo’s jersey. That was cool."

Bradley said the Lakers are well aware of how much these games mean.

"We understand all the players that came before us, how they look at the Celtics, visa versa," Bradley said. "Now being on this side, I’m a Laker and I look forward to the rivalry and I just hope that we’re able to play the right way and come out on top [Sunday]."

In fact, last week Bradley watched YouTube videos of Lakers-Celtics series.

It wasn't so he could study the Celtics.

It was because he wanted to feel even closer to a major part of the Lakers' past.

"Just being able to watch Kobe [Bryant]," Bradley said. "That was really it. That’s what sparked everything. I just wanted to watch him play."