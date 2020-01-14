Anthony Davis Update: Frank Vogel Says He Still Has Some Soreness

Anthony Davis was sidelined against Cleveland on Monday, missing his third-straight game because of a gluteus maximus contusion.

When asked how close Davis was to playing Monday evening, Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said he was "closer than any other night but still has some soreness."

Davis sustained the injury after taking a hard fall in the third quarter of a game against New York on Jan. 7. He remained on the floor for a few minutes writhing in pain before gingerly walking off the court unassisted.

He missed the Lakers' wins over Dallas on Friday and Oklahoma City on Saturday. On the team's day off Sunday, Davis and some of his teammates attended the NFL playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin.

Vogel said both he and Lakers' general manager Rob Pelinka endorsed the trip. When asked if there was any concern over the extra travel, Vogel quickly said no.

Davis was on the court Monday during pregame warmups taking shots.

Davis' pain level and the medical staff's recommendation will both be considered before he's cleared to return.

"I don't know if its going to be 100 percent pain free," Vogel said. "It's really just going to be day to day. We'll communicate with the medical team. We want him as close to pain-free as possible."

Davis is averaging 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocked shots in his first season with the Lakers.