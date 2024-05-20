Austin Reaves Appears to Troll Former Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves appears to have trolled former LA head coach Darvin Ham.
A widely shared tweet from a Twitter/X account named @Klutch_23 brought back memories of one of Ham's amusing moments as Lakers head coach. The tweet, captioned 'LMAO who remembers when Darvin Ham put 'Contest w/o fouling' on a clipboard instead of running a play,' was even shared on Instagram by Sidelinesources. And it seems, Reaves was among those who found it amusing.
Reaves' Instagram name appears as the first name of one of the 7,483 others who like the post.
Lakers All Day Everyday shared the find via Twitter/X:
Ham was the Lakers coach for the last two seasons. The team cut ties with Ham a couple of days after the Denver Nuggets eliminated the purple and gold in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
This is just one of the questionable things Ham did at the helm for the Lakers. He also made constant questionable decisions, from a personnel standpoint to a basketball IQ standpoint, and lacked the ability to make other basic and common adjustments in Los Angeles.
It was evident that the Lakers needed to get rid of him, not only because of his odd decisions but also because he had lost the locker room. Once you lose the locker room as a head coach, it's a wrap. That happened to be the case with Ham, and it was evident when Reaves liked that Instagram post.
The search for the next Lakers head coach is on, and JJ Redick appears to be the favorite.
More Lakers: NBA Executives Question 'Gravitas' About JJ Redick When It Comes to LeBron James