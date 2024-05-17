Lakers News: NBA Executives Question 'Gravitas' About JJ Redick When It Comes to LeBron James
As the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching search continues, the name that continuously comes up is former NBA guard JJ Redick. Redick has no prior coaching experience but has seen his name rise around the league in coaching circles.
He holds a very high basketball IQ, which has been on display during his podcasts over the years. Redick recently started a podcast called Mind the Game with Lakers star LeBron James, leading many to believe that James has been grooming him to take over the coaching role in Los Angeles.
Due to his lack of experience, many have questioned the fit with the pressure cooker that is the Lakers head coaching role. But others seem to believe he would be just fine with the pressure but have questioned other pieces about him.
According to Dan Woike of The LA Times, one skeptic of Redick wondered about how he would handle coaching James.
"One Redick skeptic in Chicago — and to be clear, there are plenty — wondered about his gravitas when it would come to holding James accountable. “Would he scream at LeBron to get back when he was complaining about a foul?” the executive wondered.
The biggest factor for head coaches to is hold the star players accountable when they mess up so it's fair to wonder this about Redick. His friendship with James would come into question, potentially dividing the locker room.
"Redick’s seriousness and competitiveness would probably make it impossible for him to not light into a player like that. If there’s once concern, outside of the experience, that’s seemed most credible from people here in Chicago, it’s related to this."
If the Lakers do hire Redick, he would need to not be afraid to hold James accountable. He has all the tools to be successful as a coach in the NBA but it remains to be seen if he actually puts them to good use.
