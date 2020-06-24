Avery Bradley Will Not Join The Lakers In Orlando, J.R. Smith Is Reportedly A Top Contender To Play For Team

Avery Bradley has decided not to join the Lakers in Orlando when the season resumes next month, as first reported by ESPN.

J.R. Smith, who won a championship alongside LeBron James in 2016, is reportedly considered a top contender to join the team.

Bradley started in 44 games this season, averaging 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14.

According to ESPN, the primary reason Bradley is opting out of participating in the bubble in Orlando is because his six-year-old son Liam has had prior struggles recovering from respiratory illnesses, which could be problematic if he were to contract COVID-19.

"As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family," Bradley told ESPN. "And so, at a time like this, I can't imagine making any decision that might put my family's health and well-being at even the slightest risk.

“As promised also, I will use this time away to focus on the formation of projects to help strengthen my communities.”

Bradley has been vocal about his concerns that the season would distract from issues around racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's murder by a white police officer on May 25.

He and Kyrie Irving headed a coalition encouraging players to think about whether they wanted to play during this historic moment of social unrest and asking the NBA to make some changes, including hiring more black coaches and executives, according to ESPN.

Bradley is the first player on a championship contender who has officially opted out of the season, which will begin July 30 at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Dwight Howard has also questioned whether to participate in Orlando, telling CNN that "basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction."

Smith played alongside James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015 to 2018. He has not played since the top of the 2018-2019 season, when he mutually parted ways with the Cavaliers.

Smith has career averages of 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 15 seasons with New Orleans, Denver, New York and Cleveland.