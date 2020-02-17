Barack Obama Talks Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former President of the United States Barack Obama spoke about Kobe Bryant on Saturday at the NBA All-Star Weekend Newsmaker Brunch.

"That loss is something I know many are still grappling with," Obama said, according to a video posted by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. "Particularly Kobe, because he was with his daughter and those families and those children and those of us who have had the joy and privilege of being parents and taking kids to ball games and then rooting for our children and seeing our dreams and hopes passed on to them. Nothing is more heartbreaking."

Bryant died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people as they were headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Bryant was going to coach Gianna in a basketball game.

The 41-year-old was a five-time NBA champion over his 20 seasons with the Lakers, a two-time Finals MVP and a one-time regular season MVP in 2008. After retiring in 2016, he poured himself into storytelling and went on to win an Oscar in 2018 for his short film 'Dear Basketball,' which was based on a poem he wrote.

After news broke of Bryant's death, Obama expressed his sympathies over Twitter.

"Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act," Obama wrote on Jan. 26. "To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day."