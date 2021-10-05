October 5, 2021
Breaking News: Lakers Legend Pau Gasol Makes Official Announcement

Number 16 is hanging it up
Author:
Publish date:

Pau Gasol has officially announced his retirement.

Gasol spent seven seasons with the Lakers, including two where he helped lead them to NBA Championships. He could have arguably received the NBA Finals MVP award in 2010, as he played extremely well, averaging 18.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. 

Last week we discussed whether Gasol's jersey should officially be hung in the rafters at Staples Center. The overall consensus is that Gasol's number should be retired. Gasol helped Kobe Bryant and company get over the hump and win two finals while playing elite-level basketball. Resoundingly, Gasol should have his number retired.

Laker fans will always remember his resiliency, his ability to pass the ball, and his attitude. Gasol is a Laker for life.

