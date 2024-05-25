Lakers News: Bronny James Invited to Several Individual Team Workouts, Including LA
The son of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star combo forward LeBron James is hardly a typical "nepo baby."
Yes, former USC Trojans combo guard Bronny James would probably be dissuaded from staying in the 2024 NBA Draft after declaring for it this offseason, following a year from hell kicked off when he suffered a cardiac arrest during a July preseason workout at the Galen Center. He then went on to struggle, even in a reserve role, on a bad Cardinal and Gold team that missed the postseason with a 15-18 record.
But James still projects as a fringe NBA prospect. It just wouldn't normally have happened this summer. After posting modest averages of 4.8 points on 36.6 percent shooting, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, he fell off most predraft boards initially. He impressed scouts with a 40.5-inch vertical and some surprisingly adept three point shooting during last week's NBA Combine in Chicago, and that plus his father's potential free agency seem liable to guarantee him a spot in the second round, even if his numbers on their own might warrant more of a G League affiliate contract situation.
According to the perennially plugged-in Shams Charania of The Athletic, Bronny James has been invited to over 10 individual team workouts, and will definitely put in appearances with at least two of those clubs: the Phoenix Suns and of course his dad's team. Per Charania, James does not intend to partake in the workouts for every franchise that has invited him. The Lakers possess the Nos. 17 and 55 picks in this year's draft, though they could probably figure out a way to move up in the second round. The Suns have the No. 22 pick in the first round.
