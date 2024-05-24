Lakers News: LeBron James Insider Opens Up About JJ Redick-to-LA Rumors
Although Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James will no doubt be factored into his team's search for its next head coach (who will be the fourth in James' first seven seasons), his agent, Rich Paul, told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report that James himself won't be an actual part of the search, even though James' "Mind The Game" podcast co-host JJ Redick is a major candidate.
“LeBron is not involved," Paul said. "That's accurate. I think it's hard for people to not want a narrative per se. There's a lot of false narratives out there. There's a lot of narratives that they feel like we drive, which I've gotten to the point where I don't pay attention to that anymore. I think the people that know if I have something to to say, I'll say it directly.
"But as for the coaching search, this is a Lakers' decision," Paul added. "I always advise LeBron or anybody for that matter not to really position yourself in a manner of which you have a hand so strong in a decision that could come back to bite you down the road. With every team he's been on as the best player, you have some type of insight or the team may ask about your thoughts.”
Since retiring as a player in 2021 after an unhappy stint with the Dallas Mavericks, Redick has bolstered his presence in the media space. He's now a hoops-centric frequent flyer on ESPN in a variety of its programs, providing informative game commentary throughout these playoffs.
