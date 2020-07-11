AllLakers
Bubble Chicken Wings Are Just Fine For Quinn Cook, Alex Caruso

Jill Painter Lopez

Quinn Cook and Alex Caruso are fans of the buffalo baked chicken wings they had for dinner recently inside the NBA bubble near Orlando. 

The Lakers arrived at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Thursday ahead of the season’s resumption, and their first meal apparently was a hit. 

“First night in Orlando, I ain’t going to lie, it’s not that bad,”Cook said in an Instagram story. “Look at these wings. Look at the season on them jumps. I’m about to crush [them].”

Cook did an Instagram story showing the menu for dinner, which included: chicken lemon rice soup, chicken wings, mixed green salad, whole grain pesto pasta salad, oven roasted turkey breast and avocado wrap, buffalo baked chicken wings, buffalo cauliflower and a fruit cup. 

He added that him and Alex Caruso were pleasantly surprised: “So @acfresh21 and I came to the conclusion that those wings were SOLID!👀🤷🏿‍♂️”

The food and accommodations in the NBA bubble have been a source of jokes and frustration ever since teams started arriving in Florida on Tuesday. Lakers' Rajon Rondo compared his hotel room to a Motel 6 and JR Smith joked that he didn't even have a blanket on his bed. 

Lakers Kyle Kuzma, however, came prepared with some creature comforts. 

He brought his own panini press and a video posted by @nbabubblelife showed him toasting his sandwiches to make them a little more enjoyable. 

The Lakers will hold their first official team practice Saturday and will play their first game July 30 against the Clippers. 

The Lakers (49-14) are the top seed in the Western Conference and are looking to win the franchise’s first NBA title since 2010.

