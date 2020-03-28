Carmelo Anthony Says LeBron James Saved His Life

LeBron James gave his biggest assist years ago when he was on vacation in the Bahamas with Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul.

Some of the players jumped off of a boat and swam to a grotto. Everyone returned to the boat, but Anthony remained behind to watch the barracudas.

"The current is taking me in the middle of the ocean, like opposite from the boat," Portland Trail Blazers forward Anthony said on Instagram Live with Wade on Friday.

Added Wade: "We couldn't see you."

James then sprung into action, rescuing his friend.

“I look up at the boat and I see 'Bron jump off the boat like he's MacGyver," Anthony said. "...He jumped off the boat into the water. He was bringing me back with one arm. He's swimming with the other arm and he's carrying me with one arm."

Wade said he's seen James do a lot of amazing things on the court, but that rescue topped it all.

Added Anthony: "He saved my life. Yo, 'Bron, I appreciate that. You saved my life that day. Them little flippers weren't working for me."