AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Carmelo Anthony Says LeBron James Saved His Life

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James gave his biggest assist years ago when he was on vacation in the Bahamas with Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul. 

Some of the players jumped off of a boat and swam to a grotto. Everyone returned to the boat, but Anthony remained behind to watch the barracudas. 

"The current is taking me in the middle of the ocean, like opposite from the boat," Portland Trail Blazers forward Anthony said on Instagram Live with Wade on Friday.

Added Wade: "We couldn't see you."

James then sprung into action, rescuing his friend. 

“I look up at the boat and I see 'Bron jump off the boat like he's MacGyver," Anthony said. "...He jumped off the boat into the water. He was bringing me back with one arm. He's swimming with the other arm and he's carrying me with one arm." 

Wade said he's seen James do a lot of amazing things on the court, but that rescue topped it all. 

Added Anthony: "He saved my life. Yo, 'Bron, I appreciate that. You saved my life that day. Them little flippers weren't working for me."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DeMar DeRozan Recalls That Time Kobe Bryant Was Legit Mad At Him

It’s all laughs now for DeRozan but it wasn’t when the Raptors played the Lakersand DeRozan wasn’t wearing his Kobes

Jill Painter Lopez

Anthony Davis Partners With Lineage Logistics To Create Jobs And Feed Frontline Workers

The Lakers' superstar announced the initiative on Friday.

Melissa Rohlin

Inside The Mind Of LeBron James: An Exclusive Look At his Basketball IQ

James sees things before anyone else. He has an encyclopedic knowledge of every player in the league and their tendencies. He knows where his teammates should be, and how their defenders will likely react.

Melissa Rohlin

Quinn Cook Shares Video Promoting New Motivational Children’s Book

Quinn Cook’s video shows how his passion for the Lakers - shared with his late father - inspired his career, quest to win an NBA title and a new children’s book

Jill Painter Lopez

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts To Girlfriend Saying She Was A Lakers Fan

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lakers' LeBron James were frontrunners for the NBA's MVP award before the NBA suspended the season March 11.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says Rest During NBA Hiatus Is Not Beneficial For Him

James talked about a wide variety of topics on the Road Trippin' podcast, which was released Thursday.

Melissa Rohlin

Danny Green Hopes Lakers Can Pick Up Where They Left Off Before Break

The guard believes health and rhythm will be keys to defining the Lakers season upon the NBA’s return.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Donates Food To I Promise School Families

James provided food for over 1,300 people in Akron, Ohio on Tuesday

Melissa Rohlin

Karl-Anthony Towns Says His Mother Is In A Medically-Induced Coma

The Minnesota Timberwolves center posted an emotional nearly six-minute video encouraging people to take COVID-19 seriously.

Melissa Rohlin

Former Laker Pau Gasol Thanks IOC For Postponing 2020 Olympics

The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo were officially postponed Tuesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin