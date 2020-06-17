AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Charles Barkley Disagrees With Kyrie Irving And Dwight Howard, Says It Would Be 'Stupid' For Players Not To Play

Melissa Rohlin

Charles Barkley thinks it would be a huge mistake for NBA players to sit out the season out of fear that it would distract from the Black Lives Matter movement. 

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving and Lakers' Dwight Howard recently spoke out against the resumption of the NBA season because they believe it would take attention away from the fight against racial injustices and police brutality.

But Barkley, an analyst for TNT, strongly disagrees with their perspective. 

“I have no idea what Kyrie and Dwight are talking about,” Barkley said on ESPN’s Get Up. “But, it’ll be a catastrophic mistake not to play.”

Barkley said it would behoove players to take advantage of having millions of eyes on them, instead of fading away into the background. 

“I think it would be stupid to not play,” Barkley said. “For two reasons: No. 1, if they don’t play, they’re going to be out of sight, out of mind for the rest of the year. There won’t be no cameras following [them].

“LeBron [James] is probably the most famous athlete in the United States. He won’t be visible anywhere. So out of sight, out of mind. Also, these guys have got to realize, this money ain’t gonna come back and they’re gonna lose billions of dollars that the players can use to go into their own communities and do some great stuff.”

James has yet to comment on whether he thinks players should take the court at Walt Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex on July 30 amid the various discussions around the league that have stemmed from nationwide protests following the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, by a white police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis. 

But according to Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, his perspective will be deeply influential. 

"Hoopers say what y’all want," Beverley tweeted Sunday. "If @KingJames said he hooping. We all hooping. Not Personal only BUSINESS #StayWoke."

Howard and Lakers guard Avery Bradley were on a conference call led by Irving on Friday that included more than 80 NBA players in which they discussed concerns over the expected 22-team resumption.

Howard went on to say in a statement to CNN that he wants to prioritize "My People" over competing for his first NBA championship, adding, "Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction." 

Bradley, a co-leader of a players coalition with Irving, told ESPN that he wants to hear that the NBA will take action before players go to Orlando, including hiring more black head coaches and front office executives and partnering with black-owned businesses and arena vendors. 

"We don't need to say more," Bradley told ESPN. "We need to find a way to achieve more. Protesting during an anthem, wearing T-shirts is great, but we need to see real actions being put in to the works."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyle Kuzma Has Pointed Words For Police Officers Who Continue To Use Unreasonable Force

The Laker tweeted about continued police brutality, tweeting, “this continuing to happen during this time shows you that they don’t give a damn about you and they want you to see and know it.”

Jill Painter Lopez

Kobe Bryant Gifted Klay Thompson A Copy Of His Book And Wrote: 'Rings, Rings, Rings, Rings'

When Thompson was competing for his fourth championship with the Warriors during the 2018-2019 season, Bryant gave Thompson, a three-time NBA champion, his book "The Mamba Mentality: How I Play."

Melissa Rohlin

Dr. Anthony Fauci Picks The Lakers To Win The NBA Championship

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, thinks the Lakers will win their 17th NBA championship when the season resumes.

Melissa Rohlin

Patrick Beverley Says If LeBron James Is Hooping, 'We All Hooping'

While some NBA players are questioning whether resuming the season would distract from the Black Lives Matter movement, Beverley tweeted that if James is playing, everyone will play.

Melissa Rohlin

Quinn Cook Tweets Rayshard Brooks “Should Still Be ALIVE!”

After watching the full video released by the Atlanta Police Department, Cook questioned why Brooks' murder happened and tweeted “this (expletive) has to STOP.”

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James To His Son Bryce On His 13th Birthday: 'Always Know YOU Is Good Enough'

James wrote an Instagram post on his son Bryce's 13th birthday, saying how proud he is of him and encouraging him to always believe in himself.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Blocks Fan Accounts: 'We Had To Do This For Our Own Healing'

Vanessa and her 17-year-old daughter Natalia said they had to block fan accounts because seeing photos of Kobe and Gianna were too painful.

Melissa Rohlin

Dwight Howard Says Basketball 'Isn’t Needed At This Moment, And Will Only Be A Distraction'

Howard is against the season resuming in Orlando because he thinks basketball will be a distraction from the movement against racism and police brutality.

Melissa Rohlin

Pau Gasol Says He Saw Racism For First Time While Playing In Memphis

The former Laker tells Spanish newspaper El Pais that while he was in Memphis, he saw what segregation looked like for the first time.

Jill Painter Lopez

Natalia Bryant And Sabrina Ionescu Dance Party Crashed By Three-Year-Old Bianka

Three-year-old Bianka Bryant took over a TikTok dance video with her older sister Natalia and Sabrina Ionescu.

Jill Painter Lopez