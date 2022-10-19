Lakers News: Charles Barkley Had Some Choice Words For The Russell Westbrook-L.A. Situation

Hall of Fame power forward-turned-essential Turner Sports broadcaster Charles Barkley weighed in on the growing Russell Westbrook trade chatter during your Los Angeles Lakers' 2022-23 season debut, a 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors in which the Dubs led by as many as 27 points while L.A.'s three most expensive players (LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Westbrook) combined for 77 points in some gratuitous, Kevin Love-esque stat-padding during what they knew was a losing effort.

It's no secret that both Russell Westbrook and the Lakers want Russell Westbrook traded from the Lakers. The issue is finding a deal that satisfies an elaborate Los Angeles front office hierarchy. Barkley went on the rampage during the halftime break (recorded live from outside the Chase Center in San Francisco), laying out uncomfortable truths about the awkward fit of Westbrook with James and Davis.

As Barkley's on-court rival-turned-TNT bestie (oh yeah, and a former Lakers legend) Shaquille O'Neal noted, Westbrook had actually enjoyed a decent personal game up to that point, having gone 5-for-8 from the floor, including 1-for-1 from three. But one nice scoring half does not an All-Star make. He would finish with a fairly efficient 19-point, 11-rebound double-double, although he couldn't help himself with some wacky decision-making down the stretch.

Here's our transcript of some of Barkley's contentions:

"You know how I feel about Russell Westbrook... I admire him, I respect him. It's time for the Lakers to move him. They have taken all his joy [for] life and basketball... First of all, the Lakers stink, we can get that out of the way. Those two guys [are] just out there having fun, AD and LeBron, they're just getting numbers. You never thought they were gonna win this game... [Westbrook] used to be so exuberant, playing with great energy and great emotion. I think the wear and tear mentally [is having an impact] -- last year, starting this year, playing with Patrick Beverley... I think he needs a fresh start, I think the Lakers need a fresh start because they're not contenders... They are taking his entire joy out of basketball and it pisses me off."

The Lakers were only trailing by seven points at the time of this statement, but Barkley was exactly right. The game had really been a wrap before tip-off. Golden State cruised to a massive 32-19 third quarter scoring edge. The Lakers mounted a few fake comeback attempts in the early goings of the fourth period, but they were cooked.

Westbrook, who will eventually be a Hall of Famer himself, is at a new point in his career, where he probably can best serve his teams as an energy-changing reserve option. And he'd probably operate most optimally away from his hometown him.