Lakers News: Collective Effort In Bucks Win Applauded By Darvin Ham

The first-year Lakers head coach is pleased with his new team's performance against his former squad.

Your Los Angeles Lakers started their six-game road trip last night on a high note as they defeated the league’s second rated defense in the league in the Milwaukee Bucks.

From start to finish, the Lakers looked fantastic, hitting their shots at an excellent clip of 54% from the field, including 42% from three. They also managed to out-rebound the Bucks (albeit by a slim margin), 44-42.

The game was going down the wire, and the Lakers dug deep and won a hard fought contest with some clutch plate late in the fourth quarter.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham spoke to the media after the game and was proud of his team's collective resiliency throughout the game.

“We’ve been through a lot. 21 games into the season, we kept digging away and trying to stay focused. We were pushing the principles, never talking about W’s or L’s. Talking about who do we want to be, what is our identity? We need to be competitive, we need to get together, and we need to be accountable. I think we saw all of that tonight.”

Ham went on to talk about the play of the game where Russell Westbrook dove for a loose ball, LeBron picked it up and left it all for Anthony Davis to flush it down. That type of play or sequence is something we didn’t see from the Lake Show last season.

Since day one, the first-time head coach has said he wants his team to be competitive and hold each other and themselves accountable. Even though the record may not reflect that yet, the Lakers are trending in the right direction.

Ham has led the Lakers to a top 10 defensive rating, and they will look to ride that momentum into Sunday's afternoon game against ex-Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma and his 11-12 Washington Wizards.