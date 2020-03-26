Quinn Cook Shares Video Promoting New Motivational Children’s Book

AllLakers
There is a pause in the NBA season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is no stopping Quinn Cook’s continued passion for being a Laker. 

He posted an emotional and uplifting video to Twitter on Wednesday, depicting him as a young boy sleeping under a Kobe Bryant blanket and dreaming of making game-winners. He then wakes up as himself, ready to chase a championship with the Lakers. 

“Coming where I come from, you had to have passion to survive anything,” Cook says in the video. “Especially basketball.” 

Cook was just 14 years old when his father, Ted, died after complications from a colon procedure. His dad was a huge Lakers fan and raised Cook to be one as well, even though they lived on the East Coast. Cook was born in Washington D.C., and played high school basketball in Maryland and Virginia before playing at Duke. 

The end of the video reveals his new children’s motivational book called, “The Cook Book,” which features his 10 recipes for success. The cover has caricatures of him and his father, whom is depicted as an angel. 

Cook, 27, plays in memory of his father. He wrote “RIP Dad” on on his Twitter bio and on the cover of the book. 

Cook said signing with the Lakers in July was "a dream come true" after watching so many Laker games with his father as a child. 

