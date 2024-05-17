Could Lakers Past Connections Land Them All-Star Point Guard This Offseason?
While the Los Angeles Lakers hold major interest in trading for Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell, could another member of the team be on the table?
According to Shams Charania of FanDuel TV, Cleveland is preparing to evaluate whether to build around Mitchell or point guard Darius Garland. The fit between the two players hasn't been great and if Mitchell signs an extension in Cleveland, Garland could be moved.
"The Cavs are going to seriously evaluate the fit between Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland...I'm told if Mitchell does decide to stay long term, Garland's representation, they would have a conversation about the potential of a new home for him."
The reason that Los Angeles comes into play here is that they may need an upgrade at the point guard position this summer. The front office wants to upgrade the roster and with Garland potentially becoming available, the Lakers could look to strike based on their history with him.
Right before the Lakers traded for star Anthony Davis, the organization was scouting players to be taken No. 4 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. Los Angeles was always going to try and trade the pick but in the rare chance that they didn't, Garland would have likely been taken.
According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Los Angeles was very impressed with Garland during a private workout held before the Davis trade went down. Garland is represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, giving some extra thought to the Lakers' interest.
"Garland and his agent, Rich Paul, lifted the smoke screen this week, however, as the guard granted private workouts to both the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers in L.A., sources told ESPN. Both workouts occurred prior to the Lakers' blockbuster trade Saturday for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, which included Los Angeles sending the No. 4 overall pick to the Pelicans, sources said. Garland impressed with his shot-making ability and deep range, according to sources present for the Lakers' workout."
Garland is only 24 years old and is signed through the 2027-28 season. Los Angeles may view him as an upgrade to D'Angelo Russell around Davis and LeBron James, which could have them trading for him.
Last season, Garland averaged 18.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 37.1 percent from beyond the three-point line as well. However, his $36 million price tag for this coming season may push the Lakers away
Garland could be an interesting option for the Lakers but they may be better off keeping Russell at a much cheaper price. Only time will tell what happens but Garland could finally find himself landing with the purple and gold if the front office deems him the missing piece.
More Lakers: Donovan Mitchell Pushes Back Against Rumored Trade Reports