Lakers News: Donovan Mitchell Pushes Back Against Rumored Trade Reports
The Los Angeles Lakers interest in NBA star Donovan Mitchell has been reported on to a tee of late. Los Angeles knows that they need to upgrade the roster this offseason and the idea of a third star has come about more so than ever.
Mitchell is the most likely star to be coming to L.A. this summer but he still needs to decline an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the Cavaliers were eliminated, the talk about a Mitchell trade grew louder, with some reporters from Cleveland even heavily discussing it.
Chris Fedor of cleveland.com reported that Mitchell had frustrations with some of the younger teammates in Cleveland based on immaturity.
"Throughout the season, Mitchell has repeatedly mentioned how happy he is in Cleveland and how much he likes this situation. He’s played his best basketball here. But sources say at times he grew frustrated with some teammates’ lack of maturity, focus, playoff-level readiness and a willingness to listen."
However, shortly after, Mitchell seemed to push back against this report on social media.
With Mitchell posting this, things get very interesting. He decided to push back against the reports that he was frustrated with his teammates, not that he could be traded. So a trade still may be on the table for the Lakers.
Any deal for the Lakers to land Mitchell would likely involve guard Austin Reaves. While Los Angeles doesn't want to move Reaves, landing Mitchell would be a true game-changer.
Mitchell would give the Lakers a dynamic three-headed monster for the next few seasons around LeBron Kames and Anthony Davis. He would also help transition this team into the post-James era, giving them a star alongside Davis. If Mitchell is available this offseason, Los Angeles should look to make this move happen.
