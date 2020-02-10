AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Report: Darren Collison To Stay Retired Over Joining Lakers or Clippers

Melissa Rohlin

Darren Collison reportedly is choosing to remain retired despite receiving interest from both the Lakers and the Clippers. 

Collison, who abruptly retired in June after 10 seasons in the league, informed the teams Sunday that he wasn't ready to return to the NBA, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers didn't make any moves before Thursday's trade deadline. But later that evening, Collison sat with Lakers' owner Jeanie Buss when the team hosted the Houston Rockets. His face was shown on the video board and fans at Staples Center cheered for him. 

After Thursday's 121-111 loss to the Rockets, LeBron James was asked whether he thought adding Collison to the team's roster would help the Lakers. 

"I don't know," James said. "I don't like talking fantasy basketball. I've never been one to talk fantasy basketball. We'll see what happens, but I don't really have too much to comment on it."

Collison, who is from Rancho Cucamonga and went to UCLA, is a playmaking guard with career averages of 12.5 points on 47.1 percent shooting, five assists and 2.5 rebounds a game. He became an increasingly better three-point shooter over his career, averaging 46.8 percent from beyond the arc in 2017-2018 with Indiana. 

Collison was expected to get multiple contract offers before choosing to retire over the summer because of religious and family reasons. 

"While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith," Collison told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated and ESPN on June 28. "I am one of the Jehovah's Witnesses, and my faith means everything to me."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Lakers Named Finalists for USA Men's Basketball Team

The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo begin July 24

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says Kobe Bryant Was In His Body During Dunk

After the Lakers' 125-120 win over Golden State, James talked about his monster dunk in a game against Houston on Thursday

Melissa Rohlin

Four Takeaways From The Lakers' 125-120 Win Over Golden State

The Lakers improved to 39-12 with their win over the Warriors on Saturday evening

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant Memorial Items: 'Every One of Them Had a Handwritten Note'

Mourners left thousands of items at L.A. Live after Bryant and eight others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James And Kobe Bryant Do The Same Dunk 19 Years Apart

A video shows James and Bryant doing the exact same jam nearly two decades apart

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James On How He Picked His All-Star Team

The NBA All-Star game is Feb. 16 in Chicago

Melissa Rohlin

Memorial For Kobe Bryant To Be Held At Staples Center On Feb. 24

Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people on Jan. 26

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Don't Make Any Deals Ahead Of Trade Deadline

The Lakers host the Houston Rockets on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Melissa Rohlin

by

BallisLife

The Small-Ball Houston Rockets Pose A Challenge For The Lakers

The Lakers lost to the Houston Rockets, 121-111, on Thursday at Staples Center

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Jokes He's Surprised Anthony Davis Is An All-Star

James teased Davis at Thursday's shootaround

Melissa Rohlin