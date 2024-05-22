Dwight Howard Selects 4 Lakers As Favorite Teammates Ever
Three-time (non-consecutively) former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard, currently with Puerto Rican club Mets de Guaynabo, still seems to harbor some major feelings for L.A.
In listing his four favorite teammates for a new episode of ex-Miami Heat champions Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller's podcast "The OGs" (with Goran Dragic sitting in for Haslem), Howard included exclusively Lakers — including a teammate that seemingly hated him. The list was supposed to include the best players he suited up alongside, not necessarily his favorite hangs, as Miller clarified prior to the three-time Defensive Player of the Year making his tally.
Here's the clip, via Playmaker Hoops:
"Let me go back. LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant], AD [Anthony Davis]... and [Rajon] Rondo," Howard said.
Howard, an eight-time All-Star and surefire Hall of Famer, played on seven different NBA squads during an 18-year NBA career. He won his lone title with James and Davis in 2020 as a springy, energy-changing bench big, although as the best player on the Orlando Magic in 2009, he led the club to an NBA Finals appearance against the Bryant/Pau Gasol-era Lakers, which it lost in five games.
In terms of the omissions, Howard is disregarding Hall of Fame teammates like Gasol, James Harden, and Steve Nash (although Nash was greatly diminished from his All-Star prime when they played together, so was Rajon Rondo), plus All-Stars like Tyrese Maxey, Paul Millsap, Bradley Beal, John Wall and Jameer Nelson. Nash and Harden are undoubtedly better players, at the same position, than Rondo overall, though Rondo in his prime was pretty great, too, and were it not for an ill-timed ACL tear he might be headed for the Hall of Fame himself.
