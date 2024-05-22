Lakers News: Did LeBron James Pick a Side in Drake-Kendrick Feud?
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James was spotted dancing and singing along to hip hop superstar Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track "Not Like Us" in a club during L.A. long, long offseason earlier this month, as recapped by X user Kurrco:
"Not Like Us" is the fourth diss track Lamar, who's from L.A., has released criticizing Toronto soap opera star-turned-rapper Drake. Drake, too, has issued a variety of diss tracks in response to the West Coast superstar.
Lamar and Drake's disses have gone decidedly below the belt, with each accusing the other of heinous, disturbing behavior. In a bit of a surprise given that it was a quickly-made diss cut, "Not Like Us" just happens to be insanely catchy, and has become a chart-topping Billboard Hot 100 single this summer.
Is James choosing sides in the Lamar-Drake dispute? Or was he just captured singing along to probably the catchiest of the various diss tracks? That remains to be seen, although James' initial response when the diss tracks first kicked off was to cheer on both superstars:
A lot of fans reacted this way, which in retrospect seems a bit odd given the gravity of their accusations.
