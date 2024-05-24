Former Lakers Assistant Coach Reportedly Joining Eastern Conference Squad
When the Los Angeles Lakers fired Darvin Ham, the front office also made the tough decision to not retain any of the staff members under him. They let go of all the assistant coaches, even a few who had been with the team for years.
The problems under Ham were apparent but many believed that some coaches may stick around. However, the front office seems to want whomever takes over to have a clean slate and one of the coaches may have already found a new home.
Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer has reported that former Lakers assistant coach Chris Jent is heading to the Charlotte Hornets to work under new head coach Charles Lee. Jent had spent the last two seasons working in Los Angeles under former head coach Darvin Ham.
Jent has worked in the NBA on the sidelines since the 2003-2004 season so when he came to Los Angeles, he brought a ton of experience with him. Players seemed to enjoy having him around so this is a loss for the Lakers.
His previous experience working with Lee on the Milwaukee Bucks likely helped get him this job. He has shown a willingness to put in the work so he is more than deserving of this new role.
