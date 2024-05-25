Former Lakers Championship Forward Reportedly Being Shopped This Summer
The Los Angeles Lakers 2020 team was a special one, ultimately winning the championship. They had great depth and defense, which led to them winning it all.
Unfortunately, the front office decided to break up the roster the year after winning the title, opting for more star power. Now heading into the summer, one of the players from the 2020 season could be on the move.
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma may be on the trade block this summer. With the way that Washington performed last season, it could make sense for them to move him.
"Kyle Kuzma will be another advanced wing player on the trade market, although Washington’s asking price for the veteran scorer prior to February’s trade deadline was too rich for most rival teams."
Last season with the Wizards, he averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. The Lakers would love to have Kuzma back but not at the price it would take.
While the Lakers likely won't get involved in trading to land Kuzma, it is interesting where he may go. He has shown the ability to really play the game over the last few years and could be a valuable addition to a contending team.
