Lakers Rumors: Shams Charania Drops Frontrunner For Open LA HC Job
The Los Angeles Lakers head coaching search continues, with the team taking their time to find the correct person to lead them forward. The front office has outlined a few different things that they are looking for and there have been a few candidates already mentioned.
One name that has been seen as the favorite is former NBA guard JJ Redick. Redick is currently a basketball podcaster and broadcaster for ESPN, giving him credibility in the industry despite no prior coaching experience.
NBA Insider Shams Charania dropped the frontrunner for the Lakers' open job while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday. He also mentioned that Los Angeles still has some interviews to go but that teams around the league are connecting the dots.
"Going into this process and right now, my sense is that JJ Redick, he is the guy around the league that everyone believes is the frontrunner for this job."
Redick's name has gained steam in recent weeks for the Lakers job, partly due to his connection with LeBron James.
"There is an infatuation with JJ Redick right now, just in terms of ability for right now but also being the coach that the Lakers can have for years and years to come. That's obviously someone who is young enough in the industry, young enough in the space where you feel like you have a four, five, six year runway with a guy like JJ Redick."
If Redick is ultimately hired by the Lakers, it would be seen as a gamble. But his knowledge of the game is extreme and the L.A. front office will heavily believe in his ability to do the job.
No matter who is hired, the Lakers have to get this correct. This will be the third coach since the 2019-20 season so if it is Redick, the hope is that he can man the job for years to come.
