The first wave of 2023 NBA All-Star Game fan voting returns are in, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Four 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers players have made the cut -- and two are reserves!

18-time All-Star forward LeBron James leads all vote-getters across the board with 3,168,694 fan votes. Assuming he makes the cut this year (which feels... pretty likely), he will tie Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time record of 19 All-Star appearances. Eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis, who may not play another game until at least All-Star Weekend as he battles a right foot stress injury, somehow is still in third place among Western Conference frontcourt players with 2,063,325, behind reigning two-time Denver Nuggets MVP center Nikola Jokic in the conference (and sixth overall among frontcourt players).

Jokic is having a considerably better season than either James or Davis, on a considerably better team (one of the top seeds in the West, as opposed to the Lakers, who wouldn't even make the play-in tournament if the regular season ended today) and it is somewhat stunning to see him sandwiched between this LA duo.

The fact that Davis is still polling ahead of New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson (1,924,222 votes) is pretty rich, too, considering Williamson has been way better and healthier while playing for another legit West contender.

The generous Davis returns are not the craziest Lakers vote-getting results, however. Two back-up LA guards are both frontrunners for inclusion.

You can vote for the All-Star game on the NBA app or the league's official website. Voting closes Saturday, January 21st.

Russell Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star who has reinvented himself as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate this season, received the sixth-most votes among West guards with 448,224, just behind Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson's 514,104 but ahead of Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard's 314,158 or Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's 224,961. Granted, Booker is going to miss the next month's worth of games with a major injury and will probably fade from consideration, but he had been enjoying an All-NBA season prior to the ailment.

Even more shockingly, second-year Los Angeles shooting guard, who was inked as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2021, makes an appearance on the West's top 10 guards receiving the most votes with 144,520.