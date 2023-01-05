Heading into their first home contest in the last six games, your Los Angeles Lakers didn't seem likely to do much damage tonight against a motivated Miami Heat team riding high on a three-game winning streak.

LA was missing its top three scorers (LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Lonnie Walker IV), and subsequently would lose a critical role player, Troy Brown Jr., to a left quad strain, before the end of the game's first half.

But it didn't matter tonight at Crypto.com Arena, as a flurry of Lakers role players stepped up to vanquish a tough and physical Miami club.

Dennis Schröder led LA, scoring a career-high as a Laker with 32 points and playing critical defense against Heat starting shooting guard and general clutch bucket-getter Tyler Herro. The (quite generous) Crypt crowd was even showering him with scattered "MVP!" chants in the fourth quarter.

Despite missing their top three scorers this season, the Lakers' new-look starting five (its 20th starting lineup of the season, apparently the most in the league to this point) actually cooked up a surprisingly solid first-quarter performance in an encouraging sign of things to come. Schröder (eight points) and Wenyen Gabriel (seven points) paced the Lakers in the frame, while Russell Westbrook finished the period with five assists.

Thomas Bryant, en route to another big night starting in the stead of the injured AD, didn't score as much in the first quarter, but did chip in this highlight-reel-worthy hammer:

In the second quarter, Russell Westbrook looked to get his scoring cooking, busting out a slick crossover against another ex-All-Star, Heat guard Victor Oladipo:

Westbrook chipped in 10 points in the period, including two made triples. Russ (12 points total) and Schroder (10 points) led the Lakers to a slight halftime advantage over a relatively-healthy Heat team, 52-48.

This writer fully expected LA to surrender its lead in the third quarter. Instead, LA exited the frame clinging to a one-point advantage, 79-78.

Things suddenly looked a bit more definitively shaky in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles fell behind by six early in the final frame, 89-83, thanks to a timely Tyler Herro triple. A quick response around the paint from Thomas Bryant helped the Lakers chip the lead to two points. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra responded by bringing closers Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry back into the lineup.

At that point, anxious Lakers fans were just waiting for the other shoe to drop, and for the Heat to go on a two-way run to create some separation. The offense was there, with Butler and Adebayo especially looking sharp down the stretch.

But Miami also just could not stop Dennis Schroder, who generated offense both with clutch layups and plenty of trips to the charity stripe. He also came in handy on the other end against Tyler Herro.

Russell Westbrook, who would finish just a smidge shy of his fourth triple-double this season off the bench, scored the Lakers' game-clinching final bucket (but not its final points), securing a risky pass from Austin Reaves to finish with a critical layup while drawing a foul (though he would badly brick his free throw).

A crucial trey from reserve Heat guard Max Strus got Miami within a point, 110-109, with four seconds left. Miami was left with no choice but to foul on the subsequent Lakers possession, and Lowry quickly wrapped up Schroder, who capped up his night at the charity stripe with his 31st and 32nd points.

LA won, just barely, 112-109. The team improves its record to 17-21 on the reason, and will hope to be a bit more whole for its next contest.