Four Takeaways From The Lakers' 116-86 Win Over Golden State

The Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, 116-86, improving to a record of 45-12. Here are our takeaways from the game.

1. There's not much to takeaway

Next year, this could be one of the top matchups in the league. But on Thursday, it was underwhelming, to say the least. The Lakers were playing without LeBron James (sore groin) and the Warriors were without Stephen Curry (fractured left hand), Klay Thompson (torn left anterior cruciate ligament) and Andrew Wiggins (thoracic spasm), who was a late scratch. The Warriors became further depleted midway through the second quarter after Draymond Green, who had missed the team's previous two games because of a bruised right pelvic, was ejected after picking up two technical fouls over 11 seconds.

2. How about that third quarter

The Lakers outscored the Warriors 40-17 in the third quarter en route to winning their seventh-straight game. It was their 18th consecutive road victory over a Western Conference opponent. Anthony Davis had a team-high 23 points and six rebounds. Kyle Kuzma had 18 points. Dwight Howard had 13 points and nine rebounds. And Rajon Rondo, who started in place of James, had 12 points, four rebounds and six assists.

3. Lakers win season series against Golden State

The Lakers are 3-0 against the Warriors this season after also beating them on Nov. 13 (120-94) and Feb. 8 (125-120). Their final game against the Warriors will be April 7 at Staples Center. The Warriors, who made it to The Finals five-straight seasons, have the worst record in the league at 12-47.

4. One down, two to go

The Lakers, who are on a three-game trip, play at Memphis on Saturday and at New Orleans on Sunday. The Lakers have the best road record in the league at 24-5 and are 8-0 on back-to-backs on the road this season.