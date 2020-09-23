SI.com
Frank Vogel Jokes Lakers Will Have Disadvantage Against Denver Because Of Altitude In Game 3

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers coach Frank Vogel is no stranger to "dad jokes."

And even before Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals agains the Denver Nuggets, Vogel managed to find a bit of levity. 

The Lakers, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, are about to play their first "road game" against the third-seeded Denver Nuggets. 

So far in the playoffs, they're 4-0 in "road games" which, of course, are all being played inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World. 

A reporter asked Vogel on Tuesday if there's any difference in designated away games. 

"I did make sure our guys did whatever they needed to do to adjust to the altitude of playing in Denver tonight because Game 3, you've always got to account for that altitude," Vogel said, flashing a smile. 

In normal times, the Lakers would be playing Game 3 at an altitude of 5,280 feet in front of 18,000 hostile fans at Pepsi Center.

But COVID-19 changed everything and Vogel said there's "not much difference" between home and road games in Florida. 

"The other team's colors are flashing around us, but without the crowd, you don't really feel it," he said. "...Your bench is on the other side, so it feels a lit bit different from that perspective. That's about it."

The Lakers have a 2-0 series lead and are two wins away from their first appearance in the NBA Finals in 10 years. 

But they know they can't count out the Nuggets, a team that came back from two-straight 3-1 deficits in the first two rounds of the playoffs. 

In Game 2 on Sunday, Anthony Davis made a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Lakers a 105-103 win. 

Vogel said that game easily could've gotten away from them. 

"Thirty fouls and 24 turnovers usually equals a loss," he said. "So we dodged a bullet and we've got to be better tonight."

